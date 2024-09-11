Taiwan shares open slightly higher
09/11/2024 09:22 AM
Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 25.10 points at 21,089.18 Wednesday on turnover of NT$2.825 billion (US$87.78 million).
Latest
- Politics
Rescued pilot recovering well, visited by President Lai09/11/2024 02:19 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close lower 0.16%09/11/2024 01:51 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/11/2024 10:03 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open slightly higher09/11/2024 09:22 AM
- Politics
Pilot rescued after parachuting out of Mirage 200009/11/2024 12:00 AM