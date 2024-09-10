Taiwan shares close down 0.38%
09/10/2024 01:42 PM
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 80.36 points, or 0.38 percent, at 21,064.08 Tuesday on turnover of NT$328.71 billion (US$10.21 billion).
