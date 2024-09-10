U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
09/10/2024 10:10 AM
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.164 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.074 from the previous close.
