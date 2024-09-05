Focus Taiwan App
FDC hotel chain tests 4-day workweek at Sun Moon Lake hotel

09/05/2024 05:17 PM
The Fleur de Chine Hotel near Sun Moon Lake. Photo courtesy of the FDC International Hotels Corp.
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) FDC International Hotels Corp. announced Thursday that this month it became the first company in Taiwan's hospitality industry to implement a four-day workweek on a trial basis.

The hotel and restaurant operator said in a press release that it began a trial run of the new system at the Fleur de Chine Hotel near Sun Moon Lake on Sept. 1. Workers will get three days off a week and the trial will last six months.

FDC emphasized that the four-day workweek policy will not impact the quality of the service customers receive, adding that the company will continuously monitor and evaluate the impact of the new system.

If the results are positive, the company said it may expand the system to its other hotels and implement it for longer periods of time.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed a remarkable shift in work patterns and workplace culture, with many employees prioritizing work-life balance. In response to the trend, FDC said it decided to take the lead in promoting the policy of three days off per week, the statement said.

FDC Chairman Sheng Chih-jen (盛治仁) said in the statement that he believes having three days off every week can improve employees' job satisfaction and enhance overall work efficiency and creativity.

The FDC Sun Moon Lake Hotel has adjusted work schedules for employees in several departments. Staff not joining the new program will receive overtime pay, according to the company.

(By Chiang Ming-yen and Evelyn Kao)

