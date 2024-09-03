Taiwan shares open higher
09/03/2024 09:07 AM
Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 5.01 points at 22,240.11 Tuesday on turnover of NT$2.54 billion (US$79.33 million).
