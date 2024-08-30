Focus Taiwan App
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

08/30/2024 04:50 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.940.

Turnover totaled US$1.97 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.880, and moved to a high of NT$31.995 before the close.

(By Frances Huang)

Enditem

