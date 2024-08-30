Taiwan shares close up 0.3%
08/30/2024 02:05 PM
Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 66.24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 22,268.09 Friday on turnover of NT$400.84 billion (US$12.53 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Pacific Islands Forum affirms Taiwan's participation in organization08/30/2024 02:49 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.3%08/30/2024 02:05 PM
- Society
Sheen labels funds to city councilor 'donation,' court says otherwise08/30/2024 01:59 PM
- Politics
U.S. to continue arms sales to Taiwan: White House official08/30/2024 01:00 PM
- Sports
Xiao Xiang-wen bags Taiwan's first medal at Paris Paralympics08/30/2024 11:52 AM