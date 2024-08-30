U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
08/30/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.940 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.037 from the previous close.
Latest
- Sports
Xiao Xiang-wen bags Taiwan's first medal at Paris Paralympics08/30/2024 11:52 AM
- Society
Ko's home raided over Core Pacific City scandal; 3 detained08/30/2024 11:22 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news08/30/2024 10:17 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading08/30/2024 10:12 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher08/30/2024 09:09 AM