U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.047 to close at the day's low of NT$31.903.

Turnover totaled US$1.171 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.930 and moved between NT$31.903 and NT$31.985 before the close.