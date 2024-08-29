U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/29/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.047 to close at the day's low of NT$31.903.
Turnover totaled US$1.171 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.930 and moved between NT$31.903 and NT$31.985 before the close.
