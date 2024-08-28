Taiwan shares close up 0.84%
08/28/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 185.66 points, or 0.84 percent, at 22,370.66 Wednesday on turnover of NT$309.17 billion (US$9.67 billion).
Latest
- Science & Tech
Taipei-Hsinchu ranks No. 25 sci-tech cluster globally: WIPO08/28/2024 02:57 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.84%08/28/2024 02:00 PM
- Business
AUO to sell 2 plants to Micron Taiwan for NT$8.1 billion08/28/2024 01:51 PM
- Society
Hot weather to continue through coming week08/28/2024 11:37 AM
- Society
Former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan released on NT$28 million bail08/28/2024 11:16 AM