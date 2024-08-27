Starlux to launch Taichung-Okinawa service in December
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Taiwan's Starlux Airlines will inaugurate a new route between Taichung in central Taiwan and Okinawa in Japan on Dec. 2, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
Starlux announced it will operate four round-trip flights on the new route every week, with tickets now available for purchase.
The airline will use the Airbus A321neo aircraft with 188 seats, eight of which are in business and the rest in economy, it added.
The launch will make Okinawa the fourth overseas destination served by scheduled Starlux flights from Taichung, after Macau and Da Nang in Vietnam, the airline said. Furthermore, scheduled flights to and from Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam will begin on Oct. 27.
The airline also operates charter flights between Taichung and Takamatsu in Japan.
