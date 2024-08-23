To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.010 to close at NT$31.976.

Turnover totaled US$1.131 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.000 and moved between NT$31.944 and NT$32.015 before the close.