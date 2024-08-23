U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/23/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.010 to close at NT$31.976.
Turnover totaled US$1.131 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.000 and moved between NT$31.944 and NT$32.015 before the close.
Latest
- Business
Recruitment for overseas AI talent to target India's Bangalore: NDC head08/23/2024 06:31 PM
- Society
Typhoon-damaged Alishan Forest Railway to resume services Aug. 3108/23/2024 05:40 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares recoup heavy losses to edge up before Powell speech08/23/2024 05:21 PM
- Politics
Harris to keep Biden's Taiwan approach; Trump transactional: Ryan Hass08/23/2024 05:16 PM
- Culture
OISTAT headquarters to remain in Taiwan08/23/2024 04:48 PM