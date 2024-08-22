U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/22/2024 04:32 PM
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.028 to close at NT$31.966.
Turnover totaled US$800 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.910, and moved between NT$31.895 and NT$31.974 before the close.
