Taiwan shares close down 0.85%
08/21/2024 01:55 PM
Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 191.21 points, or 0.85 percent, at 22,237.89 Wednesday on turnover of NT$337.39 billion (US$10.56 billion).
