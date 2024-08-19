To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.258 to close at NT$32.030.

Turnover totaled US$1.656 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.230, and moved to a low of NT$32.023 before rebounding.