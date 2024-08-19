U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
08/19/2024 04:29 PM
Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.258 to close at NT$32.030.
Turnover totaled US$1.656 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.230, and moved to a low of NT$32.023 before rebounding.
