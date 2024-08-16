U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/16/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.013 to close at NT$32.288.
Turnover totaled US$1.237 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.390, and moved between NT$32.270 and NT$32.400 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
Recall vote of Keelung mayor set for Oct. 1308/16/2024 10:56 PM
- Business
Household disposable income gap narrows in 2023: DGBAS08/16/2024 10:46 PM
- Politics
Taiwan condemns China's pressure on Palau to sever diplomatic ties08/16/2024 09:36 PM
- Politics
MND tries to distance itself from drone controversy08/16/2024 09:25 PM
- Business
Tax-deductible allowance for living expenses may be raised to NT$209,00008/16/2024 09:13 PM