U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
08/15/2024 04:40 PM
Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.003 to close at NT$32.301.
Turnover totaled US$1.124 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.280, and moved between NT$32.270 and NT$32.335 before the close.
