NCC to mediate copyright fee dispute between Homeplus, Yong Xin

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) The National Communications Commission (NCC) said Monday it will mediate a dispute over copyright fees between cable TV provider Homeplus Digital Co. and Yong Xin Multimedia Co., the Taiwanese agent for several well-known foreign channels.

Yong Xin has notified Homeplus of its plan to stop transmitting 12 channels, including HBO, Animax, Cinemax, CNN and Cartoon Network, on Aug. 16, after negotiations on copyright fees with the cable TV operator hit a deadlock.

Asked about the matter on Monday, an NCC official said the commission has received a request for mediation from Homeplus and will arrange a meeting as soon as possible between the two parties with the NCC also present.

During the mediation period, signal transmission cannot be cut off, the official said.

According to past practice, the two companies can continue negotiating if the mediation attempt fails.

If those negotiations fail, however, Yong Xin may have to remove its 12 channels, and Homeplus would also need to apply for channel adjustments.

Homeplus has 1.005 million subscribers, accounting for 22.48 percent of the market, according to statistics for the first quarter of 2024 compiled by the NCC.