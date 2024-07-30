Taiwan shares close up 0.27%
07/30/2024 02:14 PM
Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 59.08 points, or 0.27 percent, at 22,223.57 Tuesday on turnover of NT$384.95 billion (US$11.72 billion).
