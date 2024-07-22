Taiwan shares close down 2.68%
07/22/2024 01:45 PM
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 612.27 points, or 2.68 percent, at 22,256.99 Monday on turnover of NT$550.07 billion (US$16.73 billion).
