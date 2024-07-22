Taiwan shares open lower
07/22/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 50.40 points at 22,818.86 Monday on turnover of NT$5.71 billion (US$174.46 million).
