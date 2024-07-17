Taiwan shares open down
07/17/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 169.98 points at 23,827.27 Wednesday on turnover of NT$8.56 billion (US$262 million).
