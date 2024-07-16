Taiwan shares close up 0.49%
07/16/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 117.89 points, or 0.49 percent, at 23,997.25 Tuesday on turnover of NT$467.05 billion (US$14.32 billion).
