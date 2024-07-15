To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.011 to close at NT$32.572.

Turnover totaled US$1 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.540 and NT$32.615 before the close.