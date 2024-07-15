U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/15/2024 05:12 PM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.011 to close at NT$32.572.
Turnover totaled US$1 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.540 and NT$32.615 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
CKS Memorial Hall honor guard performs 1st handover ceremony outdoors07/15/2024 07:15 PM
- Politics
Lai visits political archives on anniversary of martial law lifting07/15/2024 06:42 PM
- Culture
Taipei Summer Festival to feature four firework shows this year07/15/2024 05:59 PM
- Society
46 additional types of Da Vinci surgery to be covered by NHI07/15/2024 05:34 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares edge down amid caution after attack on Trump07/15/2024 05:22 PM