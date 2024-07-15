Focus Taiwan App
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

07/15/2024 05:12 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.011 to close at NT$32.572.

Turnover totaled US$1 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.540 and NT$32.615 before the close.

(By Kay Liu)

Enditem

