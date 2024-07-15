Taiwan shares close down 0.16%
07/15/2024 02:14 PM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 37.57 points, or 0.16 percent, at 23,879.36 Monday on turnover of NT$460.49711 billion (US$14.12 billion).
