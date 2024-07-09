U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/09/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.500 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.007 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.09%07/09/2024 01:57 PM
- Society
2024 Wanan air defense drill to be held July 22 to 2507/09/2024 12:42 PM
- Society
Transport controls to be imposed in Taipei during air defense drill07/09/2024 12:01 PM
- Society
Heat alert issued for 10 cities, counties around Taiwan07/09/2024 11:17 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/09/2024 10:27 AM