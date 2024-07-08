Guatemala minister says closer trade strengthens Taiwan ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) Guatemalan Vice Foreign Minister Julio Orozco on Monday promoted his country's coffee beans during a coffee tasting event in Taipei, stressing that a closer commercial bond between the two allies will help to enhance bilateral diplomatic ties.

In a pre-recorded video message, Orozco noted that coffee is the "second most requested Guatemalan product by the Taiwanese after sugar" and he is confident that this demand will continue to grow.

"Our country has eight coffee growing regions, where coffee is cultivated with care, benefiting from 37 impressive volcanoes, a privileged climate and more than 360 microclimates that contribute to its uniqueness and high quality," the vice minister said in his address.

In Taiwan, Guatemalan coffee from the regions of Huehuetenango and Antigua are most highly valued, he noted, adding that he is hoping that Monday's tasting event that features 25 varieties of the best of Guatemalan coffee beans will help Taiwanese people to explore other options.

"With more than 125,000 coffee producers in Guatemala, every purchase of our coffee contributes to the livelihood of our families," he said.

"We firmly believe that by strengthening commercial bonds with products of the highest quality, we contribute to the continued growth of this friendship," he added.

The senior Guatemalan diplomat's remarks were shown during a tasting event co-organized by the Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guatemala embassy in Taiwan and the government-funded Central America Trade Office (CATO) as well as Guatemalan National Coffee Association and Taiwan Coffee Association.

The event in Taipei also invited 30 plus coffee importers in Taiwan.

Francisco Chang (張自信), deputy head of MOFA's Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, said during the event that data shows Taiwanese people consumed 2.85 billion cups of coffee annually, which means an average of 122 cups a year of coffee per person.

This huge demand shows that coffee has been a necessity for people in Taiwan, he said.

"We can further enhance our trade and economic relations with Guatemala in this areas," he added.

More Taiwan imports of Guatemalan coffee is important for the ally as China last month banned the import of coffee and macadamia nuts from the Central American country without giving an explanation.

Guatemala is one of Taiwan's two diplomatic allies in Central America, the other being Paraguay. They are among a total of 12 allies worldwide that have official diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) rather than the People's Republic of China.