Taiwan shares open lower
07/08/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, July 8 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 5.95 points at 23,550.64 Monday on turnover of NT$4.29 billion (US$132.16 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.37%07/08/2024 01:49 PM
- Politics
Clashes erupt in Legislature ahead of review of amendments to recall law07/08/2024 12:47 PM
- Society
Afternoon thunderstorms to prevail throughout Taiwan on Monday07/08/2024 11:34 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading07/08/2024 10:21 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/08/2024 10:18 AM