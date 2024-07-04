To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar weakened against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, falling NT$0.152 to close at NT$32.48.

Turnover totaled US$1.025 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.57, and moved between NT$32.46 and NT$32.602 before the close.