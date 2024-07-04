Taiwan shares close up 1.51%
07/04/2024 01:44 PM
Taipei, July 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 350.10 points, or 1.51 percent, at 23,522.53 Thursday on turnover of NT$535.08 billion (US$16.44 billion).
