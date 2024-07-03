Taiwan shares end up 1.28%
07/03/2024 02:47 PM
Taipei, July 3 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 293.06 points, or 1.28 percent, at 23,172.43 Wednesday on turnover of NT$496.75 billion (US$15.21 billion).
