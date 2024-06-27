Taiwan shares close down 0.35%
06/27/2024 02:22 PM
Taipei, June 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 80.71 points, or 0.35 percent, at 22905.98 Thursday on turnover of NT$441.53 billion (US$13.55 billion).
