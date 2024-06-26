Taiwan shares close up 0.48%
06/26/2024 02:26 PM
Taipei, June 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 110.72 points, or 0.48 percent, at 22,986.69 Wednesday on turnover of NT$461,386 billion (US$14.16 billion).
