U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
06/26/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, June 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.485 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.042 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading06/26/2024 10:26 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/26/2024 10:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher06/26/2024 09:11 AM
- Business
Taiwan's semiconductor industry to dominate for the next decade: Analyst06/25/2024 10:29 PM
- Politics
Chief of staff should not have to answer lawmaker questions: Lee Hsi-min06/25/2024 10:04 PM