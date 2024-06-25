To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.048 to close at NT$32.443.

Turnover totaled US$1.415 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.400, and moved between NT$32.385 and NT$32.456 before the close.