U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
06/25/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, June 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.048 to close at NT$32.443.
Turnover totaled US$1.415 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.400, and moved between NT$32.385 and NT$32.456 before the close.
