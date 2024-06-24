Taiwan shares close down 1.89%
06/24/2024 02:05 PM
Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 439.69 points, or 1.89 percent, at 22,813.70 Monday on turnover of NT$499.27 billion (US$15.42 billion).
