AI in focus as Medical Taiwan 2024 opens

Taipei, June 20 (CNA) Medical Taiwan kicked off Thursday at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, featuring 280 companies from 10 countries showcasing a range of innovations, including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered health care products.

This year, the event has seen a 10 percent increase in exhibitors from last year and over 800 registered international buyers in attendance, according to James Huang (黃志芳), chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), which organized the three-day expo.

As AI technology evolves, it will play a pivotal role in the health care industry, Huang told the expo's opening ceremony, adding that, through AI technology, medical diagnosis accuracy and patient care quality can be greatly enhanced.

In addition, AI will also assist with early prevention and precise treatment as Taiwan faces the challenge of an aging society, Huang said.

In the digital health and sustainable future healthcare and the "M-novator Startups Pitch" exhibition zones, many companies have launched AI solutions for elderly care, health monitoring and smart diagnosis, according to Huang.

Some of the notable offerings on show included Decentralized Biotechnology Intelligence Co.'s "StethoCloud AIoT" wearable stethoscope, an intelligent drive that detects and records users' heartbeat status throughout the day, and HPB Hi-Tech Corp.'s "Ezcaring P1" high-privacy AI caring system, which safeguards the independent living of the elderly through technology, Huang said.

The Taipei Office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association has organized a Japanese pavilion for the first time in this year's expo to exhibit healthcare apps for the elderly, Huang said.

The event provides a comprehensive display of technological advancements and solutions across the entire medical industry chain, including a range of innovative products and services, showcasing the robust capabilities of Taiwan's medical device industry, Ministry of Economic Affairs Chief Secretary Yang Chih-ching (楊志清) said at the opening ceremony.

Medical Taiwan 2024 highlights three essential themes, "All Age Healthcare," "Smart Medical" and the "Supply Chain Gallery," gathering Taiwan's leading medical device suppliers and smart healthcare companies, including Pacific Hospital Supply Co., BenQ Materials Corp., Chang Gung Medical Technology Co. and Advantech Co., according to TAITRA.

Advantech presented the AMiS-850 electronic drug storage cabinet, featuring electric height adjustment for enhanced mobility, according to TAITRA.

(By Liu Chien-ling and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/ASG > Chinese Version