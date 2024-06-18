Taiwan shares open higher
06/18/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, June 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 193.81 points at 22,690.34 Tuesday on turnover of NT$8.78 billion (US$271.33 million).
