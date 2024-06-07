To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.250.

Turnover totaled US$847 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.250, and moved between NT$32.245 and NT$32.315 before the close.