U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.046 to close at NT$32.348.

Turnover totaled US$855 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.360, and moved between NT$32.320 and NT$32.402 before the close.