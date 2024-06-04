U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
06/04/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, June 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$32.394.
Turnover totaled US$1.052 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.370, and moved between NT$32.310 and NT$32.428 before the close.
