U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
06/04/2024 10:35 AM
Taipei, June 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.380 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.016 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.84%06/04/2024 02:01 PM
- Culture
MOFA programs to send 12 Taiwanese to global NGOs on internships06/04/2024 12:57 PM
- Politics
U.S. lawmakers propose US$500 million in military aid for Taiwan06/04/2024 12:29 PM
- Politics
U.S. defense contractors, retired general, in Taiwan for forum: Source06/04/2024 11:29 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/04/2024 10:37 AM