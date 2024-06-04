Taiwan shares open lower
06/04/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, June 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 22.91 points at 21,513.85 Tuesday on turnover of NT$5.41 billion (US$167.21 million).
