U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex
06/03/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, June 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.396.
Turnover totaled US$1.364 billion during the trading sessions.
The greenback opened at NT$32.400, and moved between NT$32.275 and NT$32.435 before the close.
Latest
- Cross-Strait
MAC urges China to face history on eve of June 4 incident anniversary06/03/2024 10:16 PM
- Culture
4 universities to close in July amid declining enrollment06/03/2024 09:52 PM
- Society
Israeli medical clowns spread joy to Taipei, Hualien06/03/2024 08:55 PM
- Politics
Taiwan condemns hack attacks on Palau; offers cybersecurity help06/03/2024 08:46 PM
- Business
PMI returns to expansion after 14 months of contraction06/03/2024 08:36 PM