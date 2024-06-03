To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex

Taipei, June 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.396.

Turnover totaled US$1.364 billion during the trading sessions.

The greenback opened at NT$32.400, and moved between NT$32.275 and NT$32.435 before the close.