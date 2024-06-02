AMD head Lisa Su in Taiwan to deliver opening keynote speech at Computex 2024

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 2 (CNA) Lisa Su (蘇姿丰), chairwoman and CEO of United States-based IC design giant Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), who is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote speech on Monday at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday night.

Su took a nearly 11-hour private jet flight to Taipei Songshan Airport, after Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), CEO of U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia Corp., arrived in Taiwan on May 26.

Upon arrival, when asked whether she would meet Huang in Taiwan, Su smiled and said briefly, "There will be a great meeting."

She then traveled by car to the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, where she will deliver the opening keynote. She stayed for about an hour and a half before leaving.

COMPUTEX 2024, a global technology exhibition featuring AIoT applications, generative AI & and startup ecosystems, will take place from Tuesday to Friday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 and 2.

The keynote sessions at the annual computer and technology trade show will feature top industry leaders.

Su is set to deliver the Computex 2024 opening keynote, entitled "The future of high-performance computing in the AI era.”

In the talk, she will share how AMD and its partners are leading the way in developing the next generation of high-performance PCs, data centers, and AI solutions, according to an AMD statement.

During the event, Su will also visit the booth set up by Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a subsidiary of Quanta Computer Inc., and meet with C.C. Leung (梁次震), Quanta Computer vice chairman and president, and QCT President Mike Yang (楊麒令).

During the meeting, they are expected to reveal their latest AI progress and that relating to data centers, according to the AMD statement.

Su will also attend the "2024 Southern Semiconductor Forum," at the International Convention Center Tainan (ICC Tainan) on June 7 to speak about the AI era with Acer Inc. Chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖).

Local media have reported that AMD is planning to invest about NT$5 billion (US$153.85 million) to set up a research and development center in Taiwan, and the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung are both courting the company in a bid to secure the capital allocation.

Current media attention is focused on whether Su, who was born in Tainan, will inspect the environment or discuss the R&D project at the forum.