Taiwan shares close down 0.89%
05/31/2024 02:12 PM
Taipei, May 31 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 190.26 points, or 0.89 percent, at 21,174.22 Friday on turnover of NT$664.94 billion (US$20.50 billion).
