Taiwan mulls overseas science park in Japan's Kyushu: Minister

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) Taiwan is considering establishing an overseas science park in Japan's Kyushu to assist Taiwanese supply chain companies there in serving both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and local clients, the new economic minister said Thursday.

Minister of Economic Affairs J. W. Kuo (郭智輝) outlined two of his major policy directions to the media on Thursday, stating that future overseas science or tech parks will be established, and "the world will be brought to Taiwan" by attracting international companies to Taiwan, especially those in the service sector.

Elaborating on the plan to set up science parks abroad, Kuo, who was recently sworn in, noted that while Taiwanese businesses have extensive experience operating overseas, the government must also chart its own course.

The aim is to help Taiwanese small and medium enterprises expand abroad and assist them with the administrative tasks through a one-stop service provided by the government, Kuo said.

"These supply chain companies will not only produce goods for major Taiwanese companies that have set up factories overseas, they could also seek new local customers," he added.

He cited TSMC's two fabs in Kumamoto, Japan's Kyushu as an example. He explained that if TSMC's suppliers were also present in Japan, they could provide services for local Japanese semiconductor companies.

Kuo said the park in Japan would also welcome Japanese companies establishing a presence there.

The park he envisioned would be much larger than the 50 hectares proposed by a Japanese official for an industrial park in Kumamoto, he added.

He was referring to Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura's remarks in a recent report that he has planned 50 hectares of industrial-use land in the prefecture to set up a science park similar to the one in Hsinchu.

"Whether it is a science or tech park and other details still need to be discussed with the National Science and Technology Council and the National Development Council," the minister said.

Mexico, where many Taiwanese information and communications technology (ICT) companies have recently been setting up new plants, is also a possible destination, he said, adding the United States is a less desirable choice due to human resource challenges.

Regarding attracting foreign companies to Taiwan, Kuo focused on the benefits it could bring to Taiwan's service sector.

From food to entertainment, by inviting internationally renowned restaurants or consumer brands to Taiwan, "we can enlarge our domestic consumer market by extending the market to countries just a three-hour flight away such as Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam," he said.

International shows and exhibitions, including fashion and ICT products, will be promoted along with Taiwanese gourmet, tourism, and even aesthetic medicine, the minister said.