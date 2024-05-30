U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/30/2024 04:52 PM
Taipei, May 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.143 to close at NT$32.441.
Turnover totaled US$1.816 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.320, and peaked at NT$32.458 during trading.
Latest
- Society
Israeli medical clowns bring laughter to earthquake-hit Hualien05/30/2024 08:36 PM
- Society
Second named-storm of 2024 could develop Friday: CWA05/30/2024 08:29 PM
- Politics
Taiwan condemns North Korea for firing ballistic missiles05/30/2024 07:28 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan allows tour groups arranged before June to visit China despite ban05/30/2024 06:26 PM
- Society
Court rules in favor of trans man's ID card gender change request05/30/2024 06:17 PM