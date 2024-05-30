U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.143 to close at NT$32.441.

Turnover totaled US$1.816 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.320, and peaked at NT$32.458 during trading.