New Jersey opens Asia Pacific center in Taiwan

Taipei, May 29 (CNA) The United States state of New Jersey opened its Asia Pacific center in Taiwan on Wednesday to expand its economic presence and cultural ties with regional partners.

In a pre-recorded address played during an opening ceremony in Taipei, Governor Phil Murphy said the New Jersey Asia Pacific Center's opening has "unleashed new possibilities and prosperity for our workers and our families, in New Jersey, in Taiwan, and across the Asia Pacific region."

"This pivotal step signifies the beginning of a new era, where our enduring bonds with Asian nations will evolve into unprecedented realms of opportunity, collaboration, economic prosperity, and cultural enrichment," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate pre-recorded video clip played during the same ceremony, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said that as a former resident of New Jersey, the Garden State has always had a special place in her heart.

Hsiao graduated from Montclair High School in Montclair, New Jersey.

"I am confident that the opening of the New Jersey Asia Pacific Center will provide strong momentum in boosting trade, investment, and people-to-people ties between Taiwan and the Garden State," Hsiao said.

"More importantly, this will help deepen Taiwan-U.S. economic and investment relations on the whole, making an already robust relationship even stronger," she added.

The New Jersey Asia Pacific Center is the fifth international office of Choose New Jersey, the state's nonprofit business attraction organization.

New Jersey's other international offices are located in India, Israel, Germany (covering mainland Europe), and Ireland.

The New Jersey Asia Pacific Center will serve Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and China and will be led by Sam Lin (林俞賢), who will manage the team of representatives, according to the governor.

Currently, more than 20 U.S. states have opened offices in Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.