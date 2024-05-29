Taiwan shares close down 0.9%
05/29/2024 02:01 PM
Taipei, May 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 195.91 points, or 0.9 percent,at 21,662.50 Wednesday on turnover of NT$469.598 billion (US$14.54 billion).
